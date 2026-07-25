Bengals Placed DT B.J. Hill On PUP List

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have placed DT B.J. Hill on the physically unable to perform list.

The team also placed TE Josh Kattus on the non-football injury list.

Hill, 31, was selected with the No. 69 overall pick by the Giants in the third round out of N.C. State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,489,516 contract that included a $1,029,516 signing bonus when the Giants traded Hill to the Bengals for C Billy Price.

Hill played out his rookie deal, then signed a three-year, $30 million deal to remain with the Bengals. He then signed another three-year deal for $33 million once that contract expired.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 66 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.

We will have more on Hill as it becomes available.