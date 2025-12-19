Bengals Placing DT Kris Jenkins Jr. On Injured Reserve

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that they are placing DT Kris Jenkins Jr. on injured reserve, per Ben Baby.

Jenkins, 24, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $7,860,468 rookie contract that includes a $2,536,704 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jenkins has appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense.