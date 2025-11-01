Bengals Planning To Start QB Joe Flacco

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are planning to start QB Joe Flacco on Sunday, “barring something unforeseen.”

Flacco suffered the injury late in the loss to the Jets, leaving the game before re-entering later. Rapoport says that there was optimism after Thursday’s practice and that continued in recent days.

Rapoport adds that “no one knows how it’ll react. But he’s giving it a shot.”

The Bengals would turn back to QB Jake Browning, whose struggles prompted the trade for Flacco as Cincinnati tried to keep its season afloat.

Flacco, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. After over a decade in Baltimore, the Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million and up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia traded him back to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2022. He signed on with the Browns during the season in 2023 and parlayed a strong performance into a deal with the Colts in 2024.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal this offseason but was traded to the Bengals before Week 6 of the regular season.

In 2025, Flacco has appeared in seven games for the Browns and Bengals and completed 60.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,599 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.