Bengals Promote WR Trenton Irwin, Waive OT Isaiah Prince

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster and waived OT Isaiah Prince.

The Bengals just recently designated Prince to return from injured reserve, so this is a somewhat interesting move. Look for him to possibly be a candidate for their practice squad should he clear waivers tomorrow.

Irwin, 26, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Irwin has appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught six passes for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with one carry for 11 yards rushing.