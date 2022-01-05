Bengals QB Joe Burrow Sitting Out Week 18, Brandon Allen To Start

Bengals QB Joe Burrow announced that he does not plan on playing in Week 18 and QB Brandon Allen will start, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Burrow added that it is critical to rest his body ahead of the playoffs after clinching the AFC North.

“Any time you can get a little break at this point in the season … bodies are starting to wear down a little bit. Rest me this week so I can get back to full strength running around the way I need to be the first round of the playoffs,” said Burrow, via Paul Dehner Jr.

Burrow insists that his knee injury is not forcing him out of the regular-season finale and he could play if needed.

“[It is] sore but not bad, I could play if I needed to,” said Burrow, via Dehner Jr.

Burrow, 25, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $2,255,006 this season and $3,900,012 in 2022.

In 2021, Burrow has appeared in 16 games and recorded 366 completions on 520 pass attempts for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, to go along with 40 rush attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.