Bengals RB Khalil Herbert Expected To Play Week 10

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bengals RB Khalil Herbert is expected to play in Week 10 after being traded from Chicago on Tuesday.

It’s worth noting Cincinnati RB Zack Moss is out indefinitely with a neck injury, so Herbert will likely slot in with a role behind RB Chase Brown.

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021.

He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023. Herbert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Herbert has appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed eight times for 18 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for four yards.