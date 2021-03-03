Bengals Re-Sign CB Jalen Davis

The Bengals announced they have re-signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year extension.

He was a pending exclusive rights free agent.

Davis, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018 and signing with the Dolphins. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to their practice squad.

Davis was eventually added to the Dolphins’ active roster, but was once again among their roster cuts in 2019. The Cardinals added him to their practice squad and eventually called him up to the active roster. He was again cut coming out of camp in 2020.

After another stint on the Cardinals practice squad, the Bengals signed Davis to their taxi squad and later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2020, Davis appeared in six games for the Bengals and recorded four tackles.