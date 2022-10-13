Bengals Re-Sign DE Khalid Kareem To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad. 

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jake Browning
  2. P Drue Chrisman
  3. OT Devin Cochran
  4. DT Domenique Davis
  5. G Nate Gilliam
  6. WR Trenton Irwin
  7. DE Raymond Johnson III
  8. LB Keandre Jones
  9. WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  10. LB Tegray Scales
  11. DT Tyler Shelvin
  12. TE Nick Bowers
  13. S Yusuf Corker
  14. CB Marvell Tell
  15. DB Allan George
  16. DE Khalid Kareem

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. 

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack. 

