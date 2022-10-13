Bengals Re-Sign DE Khalid Kareem To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad.

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jake Browning P Drue Chrisman OT Devin Cochran DT Domenique Davis G Nate Gilliam WR Trenton Irwin DE Raymond Johnson III LB Keandre Jones WR Kwamie Lassiter II LB Tegray Scales DT Tyler Shelvin TE Nick Bowers S Yusuf Corker CB Marvell Tell DB Allan George DE Khalid Kareem

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.