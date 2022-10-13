Bengals Re-Sign DE Khalid Kareem To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad.
Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- DT Domenique Davis
- G Nate Gilliam
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- TE Nick Bowers
- S Yusuf Corker
- CB Marvell Tell
- DB Allan George
- DE Khalid Kareem
Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.
He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him.
In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.
