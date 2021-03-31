Bengals Re-Sign DL Amani Bledsoe To One-Year Deal

The Bengals announced they have re-signed DE Amani Bledsoe to a one-year deal.

He should compete again for a role along Cincinnati’s defensive line.

Bledsoe, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. Tennessee waived him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Titans re-signed Bledsoe to a futures deal entering 2020 but waived him in July. He caught on with the Bengals and landed on their practice squad after training camp. He ended up on the active roster shortly after.

In 2020, Bledsoe appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 total tackles and two pass defenses.