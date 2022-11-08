Bengals Re-Sign DT Domenique Davis To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday they have re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

We have signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2022

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jake Browning P Drue Chrisman OT Devin Cochran G Nate Gilliam WR Trenton Irwin DE Raymond Johnson III LB Keandre Jones WR Kwamie Lassiter II LB Tegray Scales DT Tyler Shelvin TE Nick Bowers S Yusuf Corker CB Marvell Tell DB Allan George DE Khalid Kareem DT Domenique Davis

Davis, 6-3 and 315 pounds, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical.

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp this year. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.