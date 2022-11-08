Bengals Re-Sign DT Domenique Davis To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday they have re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad. 

 Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jake Browning
  2. P Drue Chrisman
  3. OT Devin Cochran
  4. G Nate Gilliam
  5. WR Trenton Irwin
  6. DE Raymond Johnson III
  7. LB Keandre Jones
  8. WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  9. LB Tegray Scales
  10. DT Tyler Shelvin
  11. TE Nick Bowers
  12. S Yusuf Corker
  13. CB Marvell Tell
  14. DB Allan George
  15. DE Khalid Kareem 
  16. DT Domenique Davis

Davis, 6-3 and 315 pounds, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical. 

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp this year. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint. 

In 2022, Davis has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles. 

