Bengals Re-Sign DT Domenique Davis To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday they have re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.
We have signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 8, 2022
Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jake Browning
- P Drue Chrisman
- OT Devin Cochran
- G Nate Gilliam
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- LB Tegray Scales
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- TE Nick Bowers
- S Yusuf Corker
- CB Marvell Tell
- DB Allan George
- DE Khalid Kareem
- DT Domenique Davis
Davis, 6-3 and 315 pounds, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical.
Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp this year. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint.
In 2022, Davis has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!