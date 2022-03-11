Bengals Re-Sign LB Joe Bachie To One-Year Deal

The Bengals announced that they have re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

Roster Update: We have re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/9SXjEnm8dy — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 11, 2022

Bachie, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles back in May and later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Bachie appeared in nine games and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.