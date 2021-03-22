Bengals Re-Sign P Kevin Huber To One-Year Deal

The Bengals announced on Monday they have re-signed long-time P Kevin Huber to a one-year deal.

Huber, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. He has played his entire career so far with the Bengals, most recently signing a three-year extension in 2018.

Huber made a base salary of $2.5 million in 2020.

In 2020, Huber appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and totaled 3,350 punt yards on 71 attempts (41.7 YPA), seven touchbacks, 19 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 72 yards.