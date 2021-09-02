Bengals Re-Sign WR Mike Thomas, Place DE Khalid Kareem On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed WR Mike Thomas and placed DE Khalid Kareem on injured reserve.
Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals last year.
Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract this past March.
In 2020, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught 13 passes for 132 yards receiving and one touchdown.
