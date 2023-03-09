Bengals Re-Signing CB Jalen Davis & LB Joe Bachie

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are re-signing LB Joe Bachie to a one-year deal and CB Jalen Davis to a two-year extension.

Both players were set to be restricted free agents.

Davis, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018 and signing with the Dolphins. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to their practice squad.

Davis was eventually added to the Dolphins’ active roster but was once again among their roster cuts in 2019. The Cardinals added him to their practice squad and eventually called him up to the active roster. He was again cut coming out of camp in 2020.

After another stint on the Cardinals practice squad, the Bengals signed Davis to their taxi squad and later promoted him to the active roster. He was a pending exclusive rights free agent and re-signed on a one-year extension in 2021, before doing the same just short of a year later in 2022.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 13 games and recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery.