Bengals Re-Signing DL Mike Daniels To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are re-signing veteran DL Mike Daniels to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Daniels, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $41.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.6 million for the 2019 season when the Packers released him.

Daniels signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Lions for the 2019 season and finished out his contract.

He signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Daniels appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and recorded 17 tackles and no sacks.