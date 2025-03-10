Bengals Re-Signing EDGE Joseph Ossai

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are re-signing EDGE Joseph Ossai to a one-year contract worth $7 million.

Ossai, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ossai signed a four-year deal worth $5,192,614 that includes a signing bonus of $1,136,446. He finished out the contract and was in line to test the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Joseph Ossai appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.