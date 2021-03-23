Bengals Re-Signing G Quinton Spain To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are finalizing a one-year deal to bring back G Quinton Spain.

Spain tweeted that he’s treating 2021 like a prove-it season after he landed with Cincinnati midseason last year.

Prove it year again I been there before I know how to handle it — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) March 23, 2021

Spain, 29, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in 2014. He made the 53-man roster in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

After playing out his rookie contract with Tennessee, Spain agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year contract is worth $15 million with the Bills in 2020 but was released during the season after losing his starting spot.

He signed on with the Bengals’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Spain appeared in four games for the Bills, making two starts for them, and nine games for the Bengals with eight starts, all at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 56 guard out of 80 qualifying players.