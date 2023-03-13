Bengals Re-Signing LB Germaine Pratt To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal.

According to Pelissero, Pratt receives $10.35 million in year one and $15.15 million over two years.

Pratt, 26, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of NC State in 2019. He played out the year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that includes a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Pratt appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and 10 pass defenses.