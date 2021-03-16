Bengals Re-Signing S Brandon Wilson To Two-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed S Brandon Wilson to a two-year extension.

Wilson, 26, was drafted in the sixth-round in 2017 out of Houston by the Bengals. The Bengals waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit and later re-signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

The Bengals brought Wilson back on an exclusive rights contract before tendering him an offer in April of 2020 as a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions, and one forced fumbles.