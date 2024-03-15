Bengals Re-Signing WR Trenton Irwin To One-Year, $2M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are signing WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year, $2 million deal on Friday.

Irwin, 27, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Irwin appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 25 receptions, 316 yards (12.6 YPC) and one touchdown.