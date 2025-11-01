Bengals Receiving Calls From Several Teams About Three Players

Dianna Russini reports that the Bengals have received trade calls from multiple teams, including the 49ers, Colts, Eagles, Lions, and Rams.

She adds that these trade calls revolve around LB Logan Wilson, who recently requested a trade, as well as CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Trey Hendrickson.

Wilson was recently replaced in the starting lineup and must feel he can help another team, while the Bengals could recoup an asset in return for him.

Teams have come away with the impression that the Bengals would be willing to trade, and it will be interesting to see what they could get in return for Wilson. However, Russini does mention that other teams believe the Bengals have no interest in trading away pieces of their core.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded 41 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.

