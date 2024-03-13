Bengals Releasing S Nick Scott

Adam Schefter reports the Bengals are planning to release S Nick Scott on Wednesday.

According to OverTheCap, Cincinnati creates $2,300,000 in cap space by releasing Scott and $2,000,000 in dead money.

Scott, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Scott appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.