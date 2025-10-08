Bengals Reportedly Had Trade Interest In QBs Sam Howell & Drew Lock

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Seahawks QB Drew Lock and Eagles QB Sam Howell came up in chatter about other quarterbacks the Bengals were potentially interested in trading for this week.

Graziano says the Bengals spent the first couple of days this week calling around to basically any team with more than two quarterbacks to see if they would part with one. He adds most teams, including Seattle and Philadelphia, didn’t want to weaken their depth at the position.

Cincinnati ultimately swung a trade with the Browns for veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock to a one-year, $5 million contract in 2024, then he returned to Seattle on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Lock appeared in eight games for the Giants with five starts and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Howell, 25, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

The Commanders traded Howell to the Seahawks in 2024. He was later traded to the Vikings during the offseason, then traded yet again during the preseason to the Eagles.

Howell is in the final year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2024, Howell appeared in two games for the Seahawks and completed 35.7 percent of his passes to go along with no touchdowns and one interception.