Bengals G Cordell Volson Agrees To Pay Cut

ESPN’s Ben Baby reports the Bengals are re-negotiating G Cordell Volson‘s contract by reducing his base salary.

Per Over The Cap, Volson removed the player performance escalator he earned and replaced it with a $2.6 million deal with $500k guaranteed and incentives, resulting in a $1.056 million pay cut.

Volson, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $3.7 million in 2025.

In 2024, Volson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 15 starts. He was graded as the 78th-best guard out of 136 by PFF.