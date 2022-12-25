Bengals RT La’el Collins Suffers Torn ACL & MCL

Kelsey Conway reports that further testing on Bengals OT La’el Collins revealed that he did in fact suffer a torn ACL and MCL, which will have a recovery time of around seven months.

You can expect the team to place Collins on injured reserve in the coming days as his season and playoffs are now over.

Collins, 29, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 14 games for the Bengals at right tackle.