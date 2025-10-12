Bengals Rule Out TE Mike Gesicki With Left Pectoral Injury

The Bengals announced that veteran TE Mike Gesicki was out the rest of the game against the Packers due to a left pectoral injury.

TE Mike Gesicki has a left pectoral injury. He has been declared out. pic.twitter.com/sVLJxaiTKZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 12, 2025

Gesicki, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was franchise tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million. After playing out that deal, he signed another one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Bengals in 2024.

The Bengals then re-signed Gesicki to a three-year, $25 million deal for 2025.

In 2025, Gesicki has appeared in six games for the Bengals and caught eight passes for 61 yards.

We will have more on Gesicki as it becomes available.