Bengals Ruled Out DE Trey Hendrickson With Right Hip Injury

Update: Jordan Schultz reports that Hendrickson re-aggravated his hip injury, and the team does not consider it to be serious. Schultz adds that some within the organization believed the injury was caused by a cheap shot.

The Bengals ruled out DE Trey Hendrickson with a right hip injury during their game against the Jets.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals, recording 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more information on Hendrickson as it becomes available.