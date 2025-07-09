Bengals Second-Round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. In Line To Start Day 1

Following the release of LB Germaine Pratt, the Bengals have an opening for a starting linebacker job alongside Logan Wilson.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, second-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. spent mandatory minicamp as the starter with Wilson and immediately brought stability.

Dehner adds Knight has felt “more like a free-agent signing than draft pick” because of his age and added experience compared to other draft picks.

Knight, 25, was a three-star recruit and the 31st-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class out of Locust Grove, Georgia. He committed to Georgia Tech and spent three seasons there before transferring to Charlotte for a year and eventually South Carolina for his final season.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 6 linebacker with a third to fourth round grade.

The Bengals used the No. 49 overall pick on Knight in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,004,328 contract with a $3,188,601 signing bonus.

In his career, Knight appeared in 61 games and recorded 229 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.