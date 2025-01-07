Bengals Sign 11 To Futures Deals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

CB Micah Abraham HB Gary Brightwell CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Andrew Coker DE Raymond Johnson III S PJ Jules S Jaylen Key G Tashawn Manning WR Kendric Pryor LB Craig Young

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during the spring and summer.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.

Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers before being released in June. He had a stint with the Jaguars in August but was among the final roster cuts after training camp. Brightwell signed with Cleveland’s practice squad and eventually the active roster before being waived.

In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.