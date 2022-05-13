Bengals Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.

The full list includes:

Heiligh, 22, was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina. He was a First Team All-Sun Belt each of his final two years.

During his college career at Coastal Carolina, Heiligh caught 191 passes for 2,825 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 49 games.