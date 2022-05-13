Bengals Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.

The full list includes:

  1. Pittsburgh LS Cal Adomitis
  2. Mississippi G/C Ben Brown
  3. Georgia Tech OT Devin Cochran
  4. Vanderbilt CB Allan George
  5. Coastal Carolina WR Jaivon Heiligh
  6. Texas-San Antonio LB Clarence Hicks
  7. Peru State College CB Delonte Hood
  8. Coastal Carolina HB Shermari Jones
  9. Kansas WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  10. Florida Atlantic G Desmond Noel
  11. Wisconsin WR Kendric Pryor
  12. Washington S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles
  13. Kentucky TE Justin Rigg
  14. Miami (Ohio) WR Jack Sorenson
  15. Mississippi DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale
  16. Colorado LB Carson Wells

Heiligh, 22, was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina. He was a First Team All-Sun Belt each of his final two years.

During his college career at Coastal Carolina, Heiligh caught 191 passes for 2,825 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 49 games.

