Bengals Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- Pittsburgh LS Cal Adomitis
- Mississippi G/C Ben Brown
- Georgia Tech OT Devin Cochran
- Vanderbilt CB Allan George
- Coastal Carolina WR Jaivon Heiligh
- Texas-San Antonio LB Clarence Hicks
- Peru State College CB Delonte Hood
- Coastal Carolina HB Shermari Jones
- Kansas WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- Florida Atlantic G Desmond Noel
- Wisconsin WR Kendric Pryor
- Washington S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles
- Kentucky TE Justin Rigg
- Miami (Ohio) WR Jack Sorenson
- Mississippi DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale
- Colorado LB Carson Wells
Heiligh, 22, was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina. He was a First Team All-Sun Belt each of his final two years.
During his college career at Coastal Carolina, Heiligh caught 191 passes for 2,825 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 49 games.
