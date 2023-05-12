Bengals Sign Entire Draft Class Including Second-Round CB DJ Turner

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed all eight selections from the 2023 NFL Draft including second-round CB DJ Turner and third-round S Jordan Battle.

We have signed all eight of our selections in this year’s NFL Draft. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

The Bengals have wrapped up their entire draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Myles Murphy DE Signed 2 60 D. J. Turner CB Signed 3 95 Jordan Battle S Signed 4 131 Charlie Jones WR Signed 5 163 Chase Brown RB Signed 6 206 Andrei Iosivas WR Signed 6 217 Brad Robbins P Signed 7 246 DJ Ivey CB Signed

Turner, 22, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Wolverines. His nickname D.J. comes from his real name, JuanDrago Turner II.

Lance Zierlein compares Turner to Eagles CB Avonte Maddox.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,160,041 rookie contract that includes a $1,480,030 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,120,007 in 2023.

During his three years at Michigan, Turner appeared in 27 games and recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and 17 pass deflections.

Battle, 22, won the National Championship with Alabama in 2020 and was a two-time First-team All-SEC player in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs S Justin Reid.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,325,016 rookie contract that includes an $872,739 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $968,185 in 2023.

In four years at Alabama, Battle appeared in 42 games and recorded 252 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and ten pass deflections.