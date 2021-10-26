Bengals Sign LB Joe Bachie To Active Roster, Activate TE Thaddeus Moss From Injured List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Joe Bachie to their active roster and activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad injured list.

Bachie, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles back in May and later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

During his four-year college career, Bachie recorded 285 total tackles, including 28 for a loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, five interceptions and 11 pass defenses in 36 career games.