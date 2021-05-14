Bengals Sign QB Eric Dungey & TE Cheyenne O’Grady

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed QB Eric Dungey and TE Cheyenne O’Grady.

Both players tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp and apparently looked good enough to earn offers from the team.

Dungey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Syracuse back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Giants, but was waived after a few months.

From there, Dungey signed on with the Browns but was released from their practice squad late in the 2019 season. He, unfortunately, sat out the 2020 season.

During his college career at Syracuse, Dungey threw for 9,340 yards while completing 61.5 percent of his passes to go along with 58 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 39 games. He also rushed for 1,993 yards and 35 touchdowns.