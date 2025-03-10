Bengals Sign RB Samaje Perine To Two-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports the Bengals are bringing back RB Samaje Perine on a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million.

Perine, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract when Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster, and he eventually returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He returned again in 2022 before joining the Broncos on a two-year, $7.5 million contract. He was due a base salary of $3 million when Denver released him coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs brought in Perine on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Perine appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one touchdown. He also caught 28 passes for 322 yards (11.5 YPC) and one touchdown.