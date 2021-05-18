Bengals Sign Second-Round OL Jackson Carman

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year rookie contract.

OFFICIAL! We've signed rookie Jackson Carman (@Jackthejiant). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 18, 2021

The Bengals have just two more rookies to go to finish up signing their 2021 draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Ja’Marr Chase WR 2 Jackson Carman OT Signed 3 Joseph Ossai EDGE 4 Cameron Sample DE Signed 4 Tyler Shelvin DT Signed 4 D’Ante Smith OT Signed 5 Evan McPherson K Signed 6 Trey Hill C Signed 6 Chris Evans RB Signed 7 Wyatt Hubert DE Signed

Carman, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a Second Team All-ACC as a junior.

The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round.

Carman is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and a $2,778,145 signing bonus.

During his three years at Clemson, Carman started 27 games at left tackle, but he is projected as a guard at the next level.