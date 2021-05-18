Bengals Sign Second-Round OL Jackson Carman

By
Daniel Chavkin
-
     

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year rookie contract.

The Bengals have just two more rookies to go to finish up signing their 2021 draft class. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR  
2 Jackson Carman OT Signed
3 Joseph Ossai EDGE  
4 Cameron Sample DE Signed
4 Tyler Shelvin DT Signed
4 D’Ante Smith OT Signed
5 Evan McPherson K Signed
6 Trey Hill C Signed
6 Chris Evans RB Signed
7 Wyatt Hubert DE Signed

 

Carman, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a Second Team All-ACC as a junior.

The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round.

Carman is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and a $2,778,145 signing bonus.

During his three years at Clemson, Carman started 27 games at left tackle, but he is projected as a guard at the next level.

