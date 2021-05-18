Bengals Sign Second-Round OL Jackson Carman

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed OL Jackson Carman to a four-year rookie contract.
OFFICIAL!
We've signed rookie Jackson Carman (@Jackthejiant).
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 18, 2021
The Bengals have just two more rookies to go to finish up signing their 2021 draft class.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|Jackson Carman
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|4
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Signed
|4
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|Signed
|4
|D’Ante Smith
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Evan McPherson
|K
|Signed
|6
|Trey Hill
|C
|Signed
|6
|Chris Evans
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Wyatt Hubert
|DE
|Signed
Carman, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a Second Team All-ACC as a junior.
The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round.
Carman is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and a $2,778,145 signing bonus.
During his three years at Clemson, Carman started 27 games at left tackle, but he is projected as a guard at the next level.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!