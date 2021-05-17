Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Bengals announced on Monday they have signed seven draft picks to their rookie contracts.

PEN TO PAPER! 🖊 We've signed seven draft picks — Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin, D’Ante Smith, Evan McPherson, Trey Hill, Chris Evans and Wyatt Hubert.

The full list, plus the rest of Cincinnati’s rookie class, includes:

Smith, 22, was a four-year starter at East Carolina. He suffered a season-ending injury after just one game in 2020 and declared for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

Smith is expected to sign a four-year, $3,979,345 deal that also includes a $499,345 signing bonus.

During his college career, Smith started 30 games for East Carolina, including 29 at left tackle and one at left guard.

Sample, 21, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first team All-AAC in 2020.

Sample is expected to sign a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Tulane, Sample recorded 151 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and eight deflections.

Evans, 23, was a part-time player at Michigan and was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,652,889 that also includes a $172,889 signing bonus.

In four seasons at Michigan, Evans had 320 carries for 1795 yards (5.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns. He also had 49 catches for 479 receiving yards (9.8 YPR) and two touchdowns.