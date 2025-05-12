Bengals Sign UDFA S Shaquan Loyal

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed UDFA S Shaquan Loyal to a contract.

In correspondence, the Bengals have waived CB Micah Abraham.

Loyal was a four-star recruit and the No. 29-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Newark, New Jersey. He committed to Rutgers and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Loyal appeared in 43 games and recorded 176 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.