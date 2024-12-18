Bengals Signed DE Isaiah Thomas To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed DE Isaiah Thomas to the practice squad. 

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Nate Brooks
  2. WR Cole Burgess
  3. CB Jalen Davis
  4. TE Cam Grandy
  5. C Trey Hill
  6. S PJ Jules
  7. WR Kendric Pryor
  8. DT Justin Rogers
  9. G Tashawn Manning
  10. DB Micah Abraham
  11. DE Raymond Johnson III
  12. T Andrew Coker
  13. RB Gary Brightwell
  14. RB Kendall Milton
  15. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  16. DB Jaylen Key
  17. DE Isaiah Thomas

Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025. 

Thomas was waived coming out of training camp in 2023 and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad shortly after. After the season, he re-signed a futures contract with the Browns but was rereleased after camp again in 2024. He’s had stints with the Bengals and Lions on the practice squad. 

In 2024, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles and a fumble recovery. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply