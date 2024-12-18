Bengals Signed DE Isaiah Thomas To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed DE Isaiah Thomas to the practice squad.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 18, 2024
Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- CB Jalen Davis
- TE Cam Grandy
- C Trey Hill
- S PJ Jules
- WR Kendric Pryor
- DT Justin Rogers
- G Tashawn Manning
- DB Micah Abraham
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- T Andrew Coker
- RB Gary Brightwell
- RB Kendall Milton
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Jaylen Key
- DE Isaiah Thomas
Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.
Thomas was waived coming out of training camp in 2023 and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad shortly after. After the season, he re-signed a futures contract with the Browns but was rereleased after camp again in 2024. He’s had stints with the Bengals and Lions on the practice squad.
In 2024, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles and a fumble recovery.
