Bengals Signing CB Sidney Jones

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bengals are signing CB Sidney Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp. Seattle re-signed Jones to a one-year, $3.6 million deal for 2022 before waiving him in November.

The Raiders later signed Jones to a contract.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and Raiders and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.