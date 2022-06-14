Bengals Signing Fourth-Round OT Cordell Volson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Bengals are signing fourth-round pick T Cordell Volson to his rookie contract, the team announced.
The class of 2022 is now complete! pic.twitter.com/tq2eKcMTwX
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 14, 2022
That puts Cincinnati’s entire 2022 draft class under contract.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Signed
|2
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Zachary Carter
|DT
|Signed
|4
|Cordell Volson
|OT
|Signed
|5
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Signed
|7
|Jeffrey Gunter
|DE
|Signed
Volson, 23, was a four-time FCS Champion with North Dakota State and was also named First Team All-MVFC three times.
During his career at North Dakota State, Volson appeared in
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!