Bengals Signing Fourth-Round OT Cordell Volson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Bengals are signing fourth-round pick T Cordell Volson to his rookie contract, the team announced. 

That puts Cincinnati’s entire 2022 draft class under contract. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Daxton Hill S Signed
2 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Signed
3 Zachary Carter DT Signed
4 Cordell Volson OT Signed
5 Tycen Anderson S Signed
7 Jeffrey Gunter DE Signed
 

Volson, 23, was a four-time FCS Champion with North Dakota State and was also named First Team All-MVFC three times.

During his career at North Dakota State, Volson appeared in 

