Bengals Signing Fourth-Round OT Cordell Volson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Bengals are signing fourth-round pick T Cordell Volson to his rookie contract, the team announced.

The class of 2022 is now complete! pic.twitter.com/tq2eKcMTwX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 14, 2022

That puts Cincinnati’s entire 2022 draft class under contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Daxton Hill S Signed 2 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Signed 3 Zachary Carter DT Signed 4 Cordell Volson OT Signed 5 Tycen Anderson S Signed 7 Jeffrey Gunter DE Signed

Volson, 23, was a four-time FCS Champion with North Dakota State and was also named First Team All-MVFC three times.

During his career at North Dakota State, Volson appeared in