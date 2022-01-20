Bengals Signing G Xavier Su’a-Filo To Practice Squad

The Bengals announced on Thursday that they are signing veteran G –Xavier Su’a-Filo to their practice squad for round two of the playoffs.

Su’a-Filo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,551,601 contract with the Texans before agreeing to a contract with the Titans in 2018.

Su’a-Filo wound up being among the Titans’ roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but The Cowboys later signed him to a two-year contract in 2018.

Su’a-Filo signed with the Bengals on a three-year $9 million deal in the 2020 offseason.

In 2021, Su’a-Filo played in and started two games for the Bengals.