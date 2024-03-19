Bengals Signing OT Trent Brown

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals plan to sign OT Trent Brown to a one-year deal at the conclusion of his visit today.

He gives Cincinnati a veteran option at right tackle to replace the departed Jonah Williams.

With Brown, the Bengals now not only have two starting tackles with the same last name, but both players are among the biggest in the NFL. The recently-signed Brown is listed at 6-8 and 370 pounds, while LT Orlando Brown Jr. is listed at 6-8, 345.

Brown, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, making eight starts at left tackle.

