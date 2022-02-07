Bengals Signing P Drue Chrisman To Futures Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Bengals are signing P Drue Chrisman to a reserve/futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Chrisman, 24, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Bengals. After being let go from the Bengals practice squad, Chrisman had a brief stint with the Steelers practice squad before rejoining the Bengals.

During his two years at Ohio State, Chrisman punted 73 times for 3253 yards.