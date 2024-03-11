Bengals Signing RB Zack Moss To Two-Year Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing RB Zack Moss to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to Adam Schefter.

The deal includes a $4.525m payout in the first year.

Moss, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

The Bills traded Moss to the Colts in 2022 for Nyheim Hines.

In 2023, Moss appeared in 14 games for the Colts and rushed for 794 yards on 183 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 27 receptions for 192 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.