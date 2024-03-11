Bengals Signing S Geno Stone

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that the Bengals are signing S Geno Stone to a contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Stone receives a two-year, $15 million contract with a $6 million signing bonus.

Stone, 24, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off of the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021. The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and the brought him back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 68 tackles, seven interceptions and nin pass defenses.

