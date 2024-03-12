Bengals Signing TE Mike Gesicki

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with former Patriots TE Mike Gesicki worth up to $3.25 million.

Gesicki, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million.

In 2023, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 29 receptions for 244 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.