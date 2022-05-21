Bengals Signing Third-Round DE Zach Carter

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bengals have agreed to terms with third-round draft pick DE Zach Carter, adding that the team will sign him Monday.

Carter, 23, led Florida in sacks during the 2020 season while playing defensive tackle. He has played on the inside and outside of the defensive line for the team.

He is expected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $5,065,635. The contract includes a signing bonus of $864,098.

During his five years with the Gators, Carter has started in 25 of 46 games and recorded 107 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections.