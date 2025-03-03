Bengals Still Far Apart In Talks With WR Ja’Marr Chase 

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bengals have made WR Ja’Marr Chase an offer, yet the two sides still remain far apart in their contract talks.

Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin was very direct when talking about what an extension for Chase will look like, saying he will be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

“We’re there, let’s get it done… signed contract that’s what needs to happen,” Tobin said, via NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Jordan Schultz previously reported Chase is looking for a deal worth more than $40 million per season.

The Bengals have been clear about their desire to retain WR Tee Higgins but it appears they will try to keep both star receivers. Russini notes that the odd man out of the team’s impending free agents could be DE Trey Hendrickson.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Chase appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and caught 127 passes on 175 targets for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, winning the NFL triple crown by leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Chase as the news is available.