Bengals Still Looking To Trade For Help On Defense

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals are still looking for a trade to help on defense after adding RB Khalil Herbert.
Russini reported earlier this week that Cincinnati is looking for DL and CB help following their 4-5 start to the season.
Both have been pain points for the Bengals and contributed to their slow start to the season when most expected the team to contend for a Super Bowl.
Several other AFC teams have made trades in recent weeks to try and fortify their teams for the stretch run. It’s worth noting Cincinnati has historically been a trade-averse organization but they already made a move for Herbert, indicating more moves could be on the way.
There are a few notable defensive linemen and cornerbacks potentially available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
We’ll have more on the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!