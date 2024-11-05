Bengals Still Looking To Trade For Help On Defense

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals are still looking for a trade to help on defense after adding RB Khalil Herbert.

Russini reported earlier this week that Cincinnati is looking for DL and CB help following their 4-5 start to the season.

Both have been pain points for the Bengals and contributed to their slow start to the season when most expected the team to contend for a Super Bowl.

Several other AFC teams have made trades in recent weeks to try and fortify their teams for the stretch run. It’s worth noting Cincinnati has historically been a trade-averse organization but they already made a move for Herbert, indicating more moves could be on the way.

There are a few notable defensive linemen and cornerbacks potentially available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

We’ll have more on the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.