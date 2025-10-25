Bengals Still Not Planning To Trade DE Trey Hendrickson

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bengals still are not planning to trade pass rusher Trey Hendrickson ahead of the deadline.

Last week, Russini mentioned that Hendrickson was still receiving trade interest, with the 49ers showing the most interest.

Russini added that the Bengals are not shopping Hendrickson.

The Colts, Eagles, and Cowboys have also come up as potential landing spots for Hendrickson, but it seems less and less likely that he will be moved.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals, recording 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more information on Hendrickson as it becomes available.